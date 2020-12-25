British Airways Repatriation Flight

Please note the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has temporarily suspended British Airways, Gatwick to St. Kitts, service for December 26th , 2020 to January 2nd, 2021.

British Airways will be providing a repatriation flight for UK travelers on Saturday, December 26th, 2020 from the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

UK travelers wishing to return to the UK via the repatriation flight, are asked to contact their tour operator directly or British Airways.

