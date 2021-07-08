Canada Will Not Welcome Unvaccinated Tourists for Some Time – PM Trudeau

Foreign tourists who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for quite some time because the government is unwilling to jeopardize progress made on containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau said:

I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen for quite a while.

Canada, as of this week, has waived quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens. But non-essential foreign travellers are still not allowed to enter despite pressure from the country’s hurting tourism sector.



