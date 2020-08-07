Canadian Couple Love Affair with St. Kitts

Last Updated on August 7, 2020

BASSETERRE (7th August, 2020) – St. Kitts received glowing attention on WheelsUpNetwork.Com – a global online resource for travel agents – when Canadians Bill and Diane Weir recently revealed in a testimonial how they fell in love with St. Kitts when they vacationed on the island for the very first time last year during Christmas.

WheelsUpNetwork.com is an online travel trade resource center dedicated to providing critical industry product information, educational tools and trade specials to the entire travel industry. With a global reach of 172,000 agents and over 550,000 page views a year from professional travel agents sourcing information, deals, incentives and webinars, WheelsUpNetwork.com is the tool for the travel sector to reach out and engage digitally with the travel agents.



In her testimonial, Diane Weir described St. Kitts as the perfect escape from the long and cold Canadian winters.



“Warm sunny days, a safe, hassle free environment, friendly people, golf, beaches and clean, beautiful surroundings. Can’t wait to get back!” wrote Mrs. Weir.



Mrs. Weir gave rave reviews to the comforts of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, the expertise of Rogers Eco Tour, the exquisite Pavilion restaurant, and the majesty of the Brimstone Hill Fortress. The couple has clearly fallen in love with the island and are now considering spending their winters in St. Kitts



