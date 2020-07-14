CARIBBEAN CINEMAS RE-OPENING ON JULY 16

Last Updated on July 14, 2020

Following the guidelines and recommendations presented by the Government of St. Kitts, Caribbean Cinemas is delighted to announce its re-opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at their location in Buckley ́s Estate, Basseterre.



During the past weeks, Management was focused on preparing the facilities, information systems and protocols to meet requirements and measures that would provide confidence to their patrons. Also, employees were trained and provided with the tools needed for their protection and knowledge to effectively interact with customers.



It will be mandatory taking temperature at the entrance, also once inside, the use of facemask for patrons and employees is required. There are hand sanitizing stations around the lobby area, clients will also find signage with the new guidelines about the protocol in restrooms, lobby areas and auditoriums. Acrylic panels have been installed in ticket booth and concession areas to protect employees and patrons. Cleaning frequency has been increased on high contact points, such as door handles, counters, kiosks, doors and railings.



Auditorium capacity was reduced to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Additional cleaning time between shows has been added and will include seats and cupholders disinfection, as well as railings. By the end of the movie, patrons will leave auditorium in row order, as instructed by usher. In the concession area, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves, and protective gear.



As part of the opening schedule, Caribbean Cinemas will be releasing Trolls: World Tour and re-releasing Bloodshot, My Spy, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Girls Trip.



From opening date, patrons now will be able to purchase movie tickets and concession items with their debit or credit cards.



Caribbean Cinemas asks for the cooperation and good judgement of their clients when visiting the cinemas. For showtimes, visit caribbeancinemas.com

