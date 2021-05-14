Caribbean Foundation for Children Inc. continues to help children on Nevis

Photo caption: (L-r) Mr. Michael Henville, President of the Caribbean Foundation for Children Inc; and Mr. Jahreem Encarnacion, the foundation’s Vice President speaking with the Department of Information on May 14, 2021 in Charlestown

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 14, 2021) — A Nevis family’s charitable organisation, Caribbean Foundation for Children Inc., continues to find ways to assist children in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Michael Henville, President of the Caribbean Foundation for Children Inc., and Mr. Jahreem Encarnacion, Vice President, explained the role the foundation continues to play in the lives of primary school students when they spoke to the Department of Information on May 14, 2021.

“Recently what we have also started to do was helping those in need. Right now, we are looking to sponsor quite a few children to be placed on the School Meals Programme for the public primary schools…

“Two weeks ago or so, at the Botanical Gardens we held our very first fund raising event which we are proud to say was a success and we’ve raised some very good funds for the School Meals Programme to help to, like I said, to sponsor children who are not able to afford the monthly fee of the School Meals Programme to be put on to the School Meals Programme so they can have a very nice well balanced full hot meal for that day, Henville said.

Also a shipment of school supplies is en route to the island to assist teachers.

Mr. Encarnacion expounded on the foundation’s aim, citing that it is meant to benefit children in the present.

“The goal is to make sure that all the children have a clear and concise and consistent quality of life and that’s what the foundation really aims to try to achieve with the hearing aids that we mentioned before and now with the school lunches and whatever other projects that we see can benefit children moving forward on the island. That is what the foundation’s goal is.

“We are trying to achieve that through small steps. As they say, small drips fill buckets. So we are just trying to chip away at it so that we can eventually make sure that the children here have a future and a quality of life while they are living in the present,” he said.

The organisation–which was founded in Florida in 2008 by Mr. Jonathan Henville, with the help of his mother Mrs. Evelyn Henville, the foundation’s corporation director–was launched in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2009. The mission is to champion all causes related to children with specific emphasis on health, medicine, education and community.

One year later in partnership with the Stokey Foundation, Caribbean Foundation for Children Inc. was able to provide US$800,000 worth of free hearing aids to the hearing impaired in St. Kitts and Nevis and equipment to the St. James’ Primary School.

END