CARL TUCKETT RETAINED BY CWI FOR 2021-2022

By: Tito Chapman | Story Credit: CWI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has retained umpire Carl Tuckett of Nevis for the 2021-2022 season. Tuckett and 12 other umpires have been contracted from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Tuckett has stood in Regional, T20 and WT20I games, (umpiring stats below).

In making the announcement on Wednesday, CWI stated that no changes were made to the list of umpires due to the significant reduction in regional cricket during the last contracting period due to COVID-19.

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said:

I am pleased that even in the midst of our financial constraints, CWI will be re-engaging our senior panel of umpires as we recognize and appreciate their important role within the game. We all hope that there will be increasing amounts of cricket within the region in the months ahead to allow our best umpires to continue their ongoing development

Among the contracted umpires, the lone woman retained is Jamaican umpire Jacqueline Williams.

In January 2020, Williams became the first woman third umpire in a men’s international match during the 1st T20I between West Indies and Ireland.

CWI’s Senior Panel of Umpires 2021/22

Zahid Bassarath

Johnathan Blades

Gregory Brathwaite

Deighton Butler

Nigel Duguid

Patrick Gustard

Danesh Ramdhanie

Leslie Reifer

Verdayne Smith

Christopher Taylor

Carl Tuckett

Jacqueline Williams

Christopher Wright