CEO Racquel Brown Joins Bob Nesoff Live on Travel Talk Radio





BASSETERRE (16th March, 2021) – Tune in tomorrow, Wednesday March 17th at 7pm EST/AST to hear the CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Racquel Brown on this week’s episode of Travel Talk Radio.

Hosted by travel writer Bob Nesoff, Travel Talk Radio is a weekly podcast that airs live on Blog Talk Radio. Having previously visited St. Kitts, Nesoff often recalls his trip to the island fondly and believes that it truly lives up to its reputation as the “friendliest Caribbean island.”

Bob Nesoff and Racquel Brown will discuss the existing travel requirements and protocols that are keeping Nationals, Residents and visitors safe, the history and activities the island is known for, and more.

Travel Talk Radio is a 30-minute live weekly podcast show that airs online via Blog Talk Radio on the NDB Media radio channel. It is hosted by Bob Nesoff, an award-winning journalist who has been covering the travel industry for 40-years, and who served as the first national president of the North American Travel Journalists Association and is a member of the prestigious American Society of Journalists and Authors.



