CFBC STUDENT RECEIVES THE JOSHUA OBADIAH AWARD FOR EXCEPTIONAL ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, February 9, 2021: Mr. Wricherley Gumbs, a recent graduate of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), Teachers Education Division was presented the Joshua Obadiah Award for Best Results – Associate Degree in Teacher Education.

Mr. Victor Williams, patriarch of the Obadiah Williams family bequeathed the award to Mr. Gumbs on Tuesday 9th February at the CFBC’s Poinciana Conference room. He explained that the award allows him and his family to stay committed to his father’s desire to invest in education as well keeping his legacy alive.

The Joshua Obadiah Award is in its 25th year of service to the students of CFBC and by extension the nation.

Elated, Mr. Gumbs expressed thanks to the Obadiah Williams family for its continued contribution to teachers, when he expressed that the gesture of the family reminds him of the important role teachers play. Mr. Gumbs further expressed a desire to continue to strive for excellence as he develops his skills as an educator.

