Child among injured in Old Road Bay traffic accident

The Traffic Department has launched an investigation to determine how a vehicle ran off the side of the road Wednesday evening (Mar. 31). Atleast two people were injured, the extent of their injuries aren’t known.

To date, the police have not yet issued a statement about the incident which occurred in the Old Road Bay area. Videos of the incident were circulated via social media.

In one video, the vehicle can be seen on the seaside of the road with EMS personnel, officers and fire and rescue staff assisting the injured.

A child was seen being lifted from the vehicle.