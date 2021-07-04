Clarke and Rogers To Represent St Kitts and Nevis at Tokyo Olympic Games

By: Staff Writer

The St. Kitts-Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has announced the names of two athletes and officials that would be representing the Federation at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan later this month.

Sprinters Jason Rogers, (Men’s 100m) and Amya Clarke, (Women’s 100m) will be the two athletes representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the July 23 – August 8, Games. Both athletes will be competing in the 100m races.

The two member team will be coached by Justin Kavanaugh. Lester Hanley, an Executive Member of the SKNOC, will be travelling with the team as Chef de Mission.

The SKNOC Leader pointed out that given the small size of the team, the ongoing public health situation and the new safety and security protocols under which the Games would be conducted, Hanley would double as the team’s Covid Liaison Officer (CLO), which is a new position introduced for the extraordinary circumstances that define the Tokyo Games.

Hanley would travel ahead of the team to prepare for the arrival of the other members of Team St. Kitts and Nevis. He is slated to travel on Sunday, July 11 and arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday (July 13).

Both athletes and their coach are all currently in the United States, where they are involved in continued training and competition engagements. They are expected to travel to Tokyo on Monday (July 19).





Glenville Jeffers will be travelling to Tokyo on Wednesday (July 21), in his official capacity of Secretary General as a guest of the IOC at the games.

The entire Olympic family and the SKN population extend best wishes to the Federation’s Olympic Team and trust that the athletes would perform with pride, passion and enjoy a tremendous experience. SKNOC