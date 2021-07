Clarke Runs 11.90s To Win Silver in U23 Women’s 100

Amya Clarke is the Federation’s first medalist at the NACAC Championships which is being held in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Clarke copped the second position in the Women’s U23 100m final in a time of 11.90 seconds.

https://fb.watch/6Eylo1do3J/

Amya will journey to the Tokyo Olympic Games shortly to compete in the 100 meter dash.