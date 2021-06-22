CLOSE TO 200 PERSONS TICKETED FOR BREACHING THE EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) REGULATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have issued 191 tickets between the period May 21 to June 20 for the offences of Failing to Wear Masks in Public and for Hosting Social Events Without Permission. The offences are both breaches of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations under which St. Kitts and Nevis has been operating.

This information was disclosed by Superintendent Cromwell Henry at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) press briefing which was held on Monday, June 21, 2021. During his presentation, he gave an update on the enforcement efforts of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) in that area to date.

“119 of such tickets were issued on St. Kitts and 72 on Nevis. Further, 31 persons have been arrested for breaching the curfew and, so far, 8 have been charged. We continue to urge our people to take all the COVID-19 control measures seriously and strictly adhere to them as such adherence will facilitate the slowing of the spread of the virus and the eventual easing of all restrictions,” Superintendent Henry told the public.

Superintendent Henry is one of the representatives of the RSCNPF on the National COVID-19 Task Force.

In section 3(1) of the Statutory Rules and Orders No. 24 of 2021 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, 2021, it states that “a period of night curfew is imposed every day from 6 p.m. of one day until 5 a.m. of the following day,” while Section 5 prohibits mass gatherings.

Section 20 speaks to penalties and states that, “a person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.”

— 30 —