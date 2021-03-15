Clubhouse announces accelerator program for creators on its platform

By: Tito Chapman

Clubhouse CEO, Paul Davison announced during a weekly town hall on Sunday, the voice-chat app’s first creators program. Clubhouse Creator First will help aspiring hosts and creators on the platform build their audiences, connect with brands, and perhaps most importantly, monetize their shows.

The accelerator will accept 20 creators, and Clubhouse is taking applications through March 31st.

Today’s Town Hall Updates:

We are launching our first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First. We are looking to support and equip 20 creators w/ resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life. Details and application here: https://t.co/kmKjQvoUBK — Clubhouse (@joinClubhouse) March 14, 2021

On March 17th, Clubhouse will be celebrating its first anniversary. Since its inception, they have had success particularly among the Silicon Valley VC crowd which has spawned several similar voice-based apps from bigger competitors, including twitter spaces, (launched in 2020).

Davison lamented that Clubhouse is embarking on a “world tour,” hosting its first town hall in Italy on Monday. He shared that new product features that users have been asking for, including link sharing and language filtering have been added. He revealed that the app won’t require access to users’ phone contacts anymore. Now, users can invite new people to the platform directly by using the person’s phone number. Davison said users can reach out to the company to delete previously-uploaded contacts, and that a tool to allow users to delete contacts from Clubhouse is coming soon.

Clubhouse was recently valued at $1 billion. Up to today, the app remains invite-only and is still not available on Android devices,