Coach Greene Voted Women’s Assistant Coach of The Year – Atlantic Region 2021

Coach Shirvon Greene with two of his athletes, Twins: Thobile Amon and Thulisile Amon

By: Tito Chapman

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its Region Athletes and Coaches of the Year awards for the 2021 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Season on Wednesday 19 May.

Women’s Assistant Track & Field coach Shirvon Greene, now in his 12th year coaching distances at Monroe, New Rochelle was named the Atlantic Region’s Assistant Coach of the Year in the women’s category.

Greene guided the Mustangs to region-leading marks in the 800 (Aaliyah Moore), 1500 (Thulisile Amon) and 5000 (Tshwanelo Maruping). From reports, Monroe was especially deep in the 800 and 1500, owning the top three positions in the region.







Greene also serves as Associate Head Coach. In an exclusive interview with SKN PULSE, Greene said:

This is one of the most special awards that I ever got. I value all of them but this one, mainly because, the students had to go through a pandemic. They were locked in and focused. They really wanted to go and compete and when they were given the opportunity to, they did. For obvious reasons, we know it was a hard time for them. Just to see that they got the opportunity to compete in the season and to go out and run; just to be there, and to enjoy the atmosphere and support them, that was enough for me. The support from the institution and the Athletic Directors goes a long way.

Coach Greene echoed special thanks to:

Athletic Directors

– Luis Melendez

– Chazia Weste

– Sandy Rodriguez

– Jessica Rayford

Medical Team

– Andrew Calo ( our primary trainer)

– Robert Keehn

– Raeven Reivers

For each of the four regions: Atlantic, Central, Midwest and West, both Men and Women top track athletes, field athletes, coaches and assistant coaches were honoured.

Award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches. Only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.