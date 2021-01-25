Community Centres across St. Kitts to receive full ‘Wifi’ access

In a ceremony held on Friday January 22nd, The Cable Company launched its ‘Community Centre Wifi Initiative’ which will see free, full-time wireless Internet (’wifi’) access installed in all sixteen (16) Community Centres across St. Kitts.

The launch ceremony was held at the St. Johnston Community Centre, the first Centre to be outfitted with ‘wifi’, and attended by representatives of The Cable, as well as Minister in charge of Information Technology and parliamentary representative for the area, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Minister of Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton.

In speaking of the company’s decision to provide the service, Chief Executive Officer of The Cable, Mrs. Pat Walters said that it was their passion to ‘give back’ to the community, and continue their vision to provide affordable, available and accessible Internet to every resident and citizen in St. Kitts. “Access to technology is one of the great dividers left in the world, and we at The Cable, together with other Internet providers, the Government, and Ministry of Information and Communications Technology are determined to leave no citizen behind in our quest for digital transformation”, she emphasized.

In her remarks, Minister Akilah Byron-Nisbett applauded The Cable for the initiative, which she said, was in line with the Government’s vision to see the transformation of St. Kitts-Nevis to a digital economy. She remarked that the point of the launch was not just to provide ‘wifi’ to the community centres, but to “stimulate the communities, to see the possibilities associated with access… perhaps as spaces for small business development, educational assistance through after-school programmes, and… a place for virtual presentations or meetings”, she remarked.

From the Community Development perspective, Minister Eugene Hamilton endorsed these views, commenting that while he did not have the luxury growing up, that Internet access was now on the doorstep of everyone, a move that now provides opportunities for persons, especially the younger generation, to learn and create, apply what they have created, and make a living from their work.

The installation of wireless Internet in the other Community Centres across the island will take approximately two months, and will be guided by a schedule that is currently being developed by the Department of Community Development & Social Services in collaboration with The Cable.

The Ministry thanks The Cable for this outstanding initiative, which will benefit communities across the island, and commends its officers who were instrumental in preparing for the Launch Ceremony, including Senior Community Development Officer Mrs. Erslyn Bridgewater, Community Development Officers Mr. Delroy Prentice, Ms. Carolyn French, Mrs. Shantell Chumney, and Mr. Winston Crooke, Cleaner.

End of Release January 25th, 2020