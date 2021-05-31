COMMUTING BETWEEN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DOES NOT REQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATION

Commuters travelling between St. Kitts and Nevis are not required to show proof of vaccination but must comply with all health and safety protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, addressed the matter on Friday (May 28), noting that it was the subject of much discussion. As such, he communicated with the Chief Executive Officer of the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) as well as the Chairman of the Board.

“They have indicated that no citizen, resident, or visitor travelling between the islands will be required to have a vaccine in order to travel between both islands,” Mr. Samuel stated. “However, please note that the non-pharmaceutical measures will be enforced at the ferry terminals.”

The non-pharmaceutical measures include the wearing of face masks in public spaces, frequently sanitizing hands, and maintaining physical distancing, which have been largely successful in containing the local transmission of COVID-19. To date, the twin-island Federation has recorded 69 confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus with 48 recoveries and zero deaths.

The ferries between St. Kitts and Nevis are currently operating at 50 percent passenger capacity as health officials tackle a cluster of cases that has resulted in 21 active cases of COVID-19.

