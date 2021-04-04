COVAX Vaccines Expected Soon

St. Kitts and Nevis’ first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility is expected to arrive in the Federation soon.

The country will receive 21,600 doses of the vaccines. That’s according to a schedule on the Pan-American Health Organization’s website, listing arrival dates for COVID-19 vaccines to the Americas through COVAX. Below, the vaccines for St. Kitts and Nevis is listed as “In Transit” with an estimated arrival date of Tuesday.

No official word has been forthcoming from local health officials. However, local officials did indicate that under the facility, St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to receive three tranches of 7,200 doses.