COVID-19 cases continue to pile up in St. Kitts and Nevis

There are now one hundred eighty (180) active cases presently in St. Kitts and Nevis

Exactly one day after reporting twenty-two (22) new cases recorded over the weekend, St. Kitts and Nevis recorded eighteen (18) new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday 15 June and seventeen (17) new cases on Monday 14 June. A total of thirty-five (35) cases in the last 48hrs. With the current wave, 199 cases has been recorded in the last 4 weeks.

Of the 180 cases, 179 cases are on St. Kitts and 1 is on Nevis. To date, there have been 64 recoveries. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to date is 244.

These new cases are nationals. The individuals are in isolation and are being monitored.

The Ministry of Health continues its robust contact tracing exercise which began on Wednesday May 19, 2021 and we will update you as the situation unfolds. We will broaden our web of contact tracing and testing to identify all possible contacts. The aim is to break the chains of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and contain this cluster of cases. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that all measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 new Statutory Regulations and Orders came into effect on Tuesday 15, June at 6pm. St. Kitts and Nevis is now under a State of Emergency.