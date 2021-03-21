Crowley Announces Increase To St Kitts Landing Charge Effective April 18

Crowley has Announces an increase to the St. Kitts Landing Charge due to increasing port costs in St. Kitts.

On Tuesday 16, in a statement issued via their website, Crowley said:

Crowley announces an increase to the St. Kitts Landing Charge effective April 18, 2021 on all cargo between the U.S. and San Juan, Puerto Rico to/from the ports of St. Kitts.

According to Crowley, the Landing Charge increase will be applicable to all open tariff and service contract rates. The increases are as follows:

To contact Crowley sales representative or the Customer Care Department dial 1-800-CROWLEY. (1-800-276-9539)