Cultivate Good Habits: Provide Value To Others

Cultivate Good Habits: Provide Value To Others

“Even if you cannot change all the people around you, you can change the people you choose to be around.”

As such, always try to provide value to others.

Here are some tips to guide you:

Be open minded: Don’t listen to respond. Maintain eye contact with the speaker — even if they’re looking away, make sure to focus on them instead of letting your eyes constantly wander. Give people advice when they ask for it. Always provide honest opinions and give constructive feedback when necessary. Be Social: Make it a habit to introduce people to one another Educate Them: Share inspirational content with others. This will help them grow personally and professionally. Give more than you take: When someone asks for your help or assistance with something, always do a little bit extra. Cheer them up: being self-confident makes everything easier. Encourage love, happiness and laughter. Ask if you can help. “What’s one thing I can do to help you?”