CURFEW COMPLETELY LIFTED

By: Staff Writer

The curfew that has been in place since March 25 of 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted totally effective Saturday 29 August 2020.

The new Statutory Rules and Orders No 39 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.14) Regulations came into operation from 5:00 am on Saturday 29 August, 2020, and shall expire at midnight on Saturday 26 September, 2020.

However, all protocols and measures implemented by the COVID-19 National Task Force and mandated by law to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus remain in place.

As per the regulations, all hygiene protocols must be followed by businesses and enterprises. All citizens and residents must wear a face mask when in public places, adhere to social and physical distancing guidelines and sanitize their hands.

The St. Kitts and Nevis borders remain closed to incoming international flights, and international seafaring and private boating, except with the prior written permission of the Air Ports Authorities, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer.