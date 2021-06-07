Curfew remains in place until Tuesday 8th June, 2021 until further notice

By: (SKNIS), Press Release

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 06, 2021 (SKNIS): A curfew remains in place for St. Kitts and Nevis until Tuesday 8th June, 2021, until further notice.

Many persons have been asking if the curfew is still on. The answer is yes it is.

Saint Christopher and Nevis SR&O No. 15 of 2021—Public Health (Restriction of Movement) Regulations, 2021 in Section 3 (1) states:

“A period of restriction of movement is imposed every day from 11:00 pm of each day until 5 am of the following day, commencing on Tuesday 25th May, 2021 and ending on Tuesday 8th June, 2021.”

The curfew was instituted in an effort to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19.

The latest media release on Friday 4th June, 2021, from the Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health states that the Federation has 83 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, 69 cases for St. Kitts, and 14 cases for Nevis. Fifty-one cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now 32 active cases.

Please read below SR&O No.15 of 2021 & SR&O No. 14 of 2021

