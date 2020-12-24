CUSTOMERS ASKED TO SETTLE ARREARS TO AVOID DISCONNECTION

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 24th, 2020)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is asking all customers with arrears more than 90 days to bring their account up to date to avoid disconnection. Customers should visit our Customer service department immediately to clear all outstanding debts. SKELEC is aware that some customers are experiencing financial hardship, these customers should apply for our deferred payment arrangement plan. We look forward to the kind cooperation and understanding of our customers during this time.

For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn. Customers are reminded to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report emergencies and outages.

-END-