CWI AGM ADJOURNED TO THE 11 APRIL 2021

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was due to start at 10.00am this morning, was adjourned as there was a lack of quorum.

The meeting therefore could not proceed to business as the CWI Articles of Association stipulate that nine (9) representatives of the Full Members need to be present in person to constitute a quorum. All eight (8) representatives duly authorized to represent the Jamaica Cricket Association, Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board were present.

Despite having previously authorized their representatives to attend, when the roll was called there were no representatives present from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) nor the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA).

The Articles of Association provide that if there is no quorum within thirty minutes from the time appointed for the meeting, it shall stand adjourned to the next business day or to such other time and place as the Board of Directors may determine, and at the adjourned meeting no other business may be transacted.

Attempts to reach the representatives from the BCA and GCB were unsuccessful. The meeting was eventually adjourned at 10:50 a.m.

The CWI Board of Directors subsequently held an Emergency Board Meeting at midday today, Sunday 28th March 2021, and decided that the AGM will resume on Sunday 11th April 2021 at 10:00 am ECT/09:00am Jamaica Time.

AGM Timelines

Thursday January 28 – CWI Board of Directors approve March 21st, 2021 for 22nd AGM of CWI.

– Memo of Invitation to Submit Nomination for President and Vice President sent by Corporate Secretary. Monday February 15 – CWI Board of Directors approve March 28, 2021 as date for 22nd Annual General Meeting of CWI via virtual means due to travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19 pandemic.

– Deadline for receipt of Presidential and Vice Presidential nominations. Wednesday February 17 – Nominations received from BCA, GCB, LICB and TTCB for President and Vice President.

– Updated Notice of Meeting and Agenda to Full Members and Special Members sent. Friday March 5 – Instruments of Appointment to Attend distributed. Memo of invitation and forms to submit nominations for Member Directors sent.

– Joint meeting of CWI Audit Risk & Compliance and Finance Committees, to consider and approve accounts Thursday March 11 – CWI Board of Directors Meeting to consider and approve accounts

Draft CWI financial statements sent to all Members, having been approved by Audit Risk & Compliance and Finance Committees and CWI Board of Directors Friday March 19 – Instruments of Appointment to Attend received from all Members.

– Complete set of documents, including final audited consolidated financial statements including Coolidge Cricket Ground Inc, sent to all Members. Saturday March 27 – All Full Member Representatives confirm receipt of AGM documents and confirm their attendance.

