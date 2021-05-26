CXC Delays the Start of 2021 Exams to June 28

The Caribbean Examination Council, CXC, is delaying the regional exams by two weeks.

The secondary exit exams are now set to commence on June 28. The initial start time for the exams was June 16.

The shift in the exam date is one of the many changes that were announced by the examination body at a press briefing.

CXC’s Registrar and CEO Wayne Wesley made the announcement.

The press briefing follows Jamaica’s Ministry of Education ramping up efforts ahead of today’s announcements to have CXC alter this year’s sitting of CSEC and CAPE in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also follows calls by the Caribbean Union of Teachers and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, for CXC to make further adjustments to this year’s examinations.

The Examination Body also announced an extension of the deadline for all school-based assessments, SBAs.

The initial June 30 deadline was for Science and Technical-based SBAs.

However, all SBAs have now been given an extended June 30 deadline for submissions.

In addition, CXC also announced that the new topics for the Paper 2 exams will be released this Friday.