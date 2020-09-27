Defence Force Cadet Isaac Victorious At Independence Drill Competition

By: Tito Chapman

Shynequa Isaac of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps earned the top award for Best at Individual Drill at the recently held Independence Drill Competition.

Isaac’s victory marked the first time a member of the Cadet Corps won the event. It was also the first time a female won the award for best at Individual Drill. Issac is the youngest winner in the event’s eight-year history.

Amassing a total of 97 points, Isaac won the competition by .67 points, a very slim margin. Her closest competitor, Constable Hanish Thomas amassed 96.33 points to secure 2nd place while Constable Zahur Peters captured the third position with 96 points.

Both constables are members of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The Fifteen persons that participated in the Independence Drill Competition were representing the following: the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force; St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force; St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services; Her Majesty’s Prison; St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps; and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority.

The 8th Annual Independence Drill Competition was held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Training Complex. The event was held virtually due to the health and safety protocols established for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In attendance were Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy.