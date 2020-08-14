Denzil Douglas Sworn In As Opposition Leader

By: Tito Chapman

Parliamentary Representative for Constituency 6, Dr. Denzil Douglas is the official Leader of Her Majesty’s Royal Opposition.

Douglas along with his other colleagues, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, representative for constituency 1 and newly appointed Senator, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke took the oath prior to the scheduled agenda at Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson administered the Oath of Allegiance.

Yesterday’s agenda included the first and second reading of the Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) Bill, and Miscellaneous Amendments (Financial Action Task Force) Bill.

The agenda also included the first reading of an amendment to the National Assembly Elections Bill, and the Electronic Communications Bill.