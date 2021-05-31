Dept. of Education postpones enrolment for public pre and primary schools on Nevis

Photo caption: Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 28, 2021) — Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) addresses the decision to postpone enrolment for public pre and primary schools.

Registration for our new students at our public pre and primary schools were originally scheduled to begin during the weeks of the physical closure of schools.

In light of the physical closure we have taken the decision to postpone the registration process until further notice.

We are asking all parents who had intentions of enrolling in the public school system for the upcoming school year to remain connected to the various media outlets and ofcourse our social media pages, [in] particular the Ministry of Education Nevis Facebook page to receive the updated dates.

