Dhakiya Liburd and Asher Walters-Hanley awarded MUA/NIA Scholarships

Photo Caption: (l-r) Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration; Ms. Dhakiya Liburd; Ms. Asher Walters-Hanley; and Dr. Ralph Crum, Associate Dean for the Medical University of the Americas Nevis Campus at a ceremony to present the 2021 Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship Awards (July 30, 2021)

By: T. Chapman | Story Credit: NTV

Ms. Dhakiya Liburd and Ms. Asher Walters-Hanley are the recipients of this year’s Medical University of The Americas and Nevis Island Administration Scholarship Awards.

Both will be pursuing undergraduate studies at the the University of the Virgin Islands and the University of the West Indies respectively.

The awards were presented on Friday, July 30 at a brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Gender Affairs conference room.

Photo Caption: Ms. Dhakiya Liburd awarded a Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship Award to pursue a four-year university degree (July 30, 2021)

Ms. Liburd, presently a teacher with the Ministry of Education, will pursue a degree in Biology at the University of the Virgin Islands, while Ms.Walters-Hanley, a lab technician at the Alexandra Hospital, will pursue a degree in Diagnostic Imaging Radiology at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

Photo Caption: Ms. Asher Walters-Hanley awarded a Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship Award to pursue a four-year university degree (July 30, 2021)

Ms. Shelisa Clark, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration and Chairperson of the MUA/NIA Scholarship Selection Committee noted that the scholarship award was inaugurated in 1998 in an effort to provide financing for two individuals to pursue four-year degrees, thereby enhancing the island’s human resource capacity in areas deemed necessary for nation building.

For us at the Ministry of Health and by extension the Nevis Island Administration we are indeed grateful for this longstanding financial commitment from the Medical University and its directors. Upon completion of their degree the recipients of these scholarships are expected to return and contribute to the development of Nevis and the Federation on a whole. Shelisa Clarke

The successful awardees, Ms. Liburd and Ms. Walters-Hanley were selected from among eight applicants, following a rigorous shortlisting and interview process.

Dr. Ralph Crum, Associate Dean for the MUA Nevis Campus, congratulated the awardees, noting his pleasure at being involved in furthering the lives of individuals.

I congratulate you both; I wish you much success and happiness. I wish you a safe journey and study hard.

According to Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs, 20 young persons have benefitted from the fully-funded scholarships so far. She encouraged the young women to work hard at university while taking time to enjoy their new environments and all the positive aspects of college life.

She also thanked the MUA for being such an integral corporate citizen over the years.