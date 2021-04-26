Director of Public Prosecution Dismisses Case Against Eugene Hamilton

By: Staff Writer

Dr Drew’s case against the parliamentary representative for Constituency #8, Mr. Eugene Hamilton for bribery and treating, in the run-up to the June 5, 2020, general elections, has been discontinued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mr. Valston Graham.

Dr. Terrance Drew, caretaker of constituency #8 for the St Kitts and Nevis Labour filed the private criminal charges against Hamilton in the High Court back in November 2020.

Dr. Drew claimed to have substantive evidence to support his allegations.

On Monday, February 22, the DPP got involved and informed the court that he would examine the evidence against Mr. Hamilton to determine if the case should proceed.

At today’s proceedings, Monday (April 26), the DPP informed the court that the matter was being discontinued as it lacked sufficient evidence.

