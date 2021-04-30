DJ BRAVO TRADED TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS

By: Contributor

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots signed Dwayne Bravo former captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Trinbago Knight Riders announced earlier today that based on a request from DJ Bravo, they agreed to trade him to the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKNP). In return the Patriots traded Denesh Ramdin to TKR.

Speaking on the trade, Bravo said:

At this stage in my career, I needed a new challenge, which is to work with the young talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies. Also becoming part of a new franchise SKNP will provide me with a new challenge in CPL. I want to thank TKR for respecting my wishes and for all their support over the years. I also appreciate everything they have done for Trinidad & Tobago in general.

DJ Bravo has been instrumental in not only building TKR into a champion team but also captained the team which earned three championships in 2015, 2017 & 2018. We are sad to see him leave but we respect his wishes & his desire to help Caribbean cricket. Venky Mysore, Director of TKR

The ninth season of CPL will be played entirely at St Kitts & Nevis’ Warner Park, starting August 28.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots issued a mini video on their Facebook page welcoming Dwaye Bravo.