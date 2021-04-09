DMX DEAD AT AGE 50

Multi-platinum rapper DMX has died after being hospitalized for five days, after suffering a series of heart attacks.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died at the age of 50, on Friday April 9th surrounded by his family at the White Plains Hospital, in New York.

Simmons began rapping in the 1990’s and released his debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot”, in 1998.

Def Jam Recordings released a statement on the passing of DMX

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl “DMX” Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”