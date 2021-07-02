DNA RESULTS HELP POLICE IDENTIFY HUMAN REMAINS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 02, 2021 (RSCNPF): The identity of the human remains found in the Needsmust area on April 23, 2021, has been determined by the Police. Based on evidence taken from the scene, the Police narrowed their investigations to focus on a person of interest.

DNA samples from the remains and a close relative were sent abroad for testing. The results were recently received and proved to be a match. The Police have determined that the remains are that of Jabal Henry of Upper Cayon who had been reported missing in February, 2020. He was 39 years old at the time of the report. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

