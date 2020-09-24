Dr. Douglas makes COVID-19 Relief donations to Schools in his Constituency

By: SKNY

Capisterre, St. Kitts ( September 23rd, 2020) – St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party’s (SKNLP) Party Leader, Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #6 and Founder of the Douglas Global Lifestyle Foundation the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L Douglas, along with his Constituency Executive made donations to the five public schools throughout his constituency this morning ,Wednesday 23rd September, 2020.

Dr. Douglas and his team journeyed to four primary schools which included Newton Ground Primary School, St. Paul’s Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School and Saddlers Primary School and also to the only secondary school in Constituency #6, the Saddlers Secondary School.

Dr. Douglas, through his Foundation, made this donation of items as part of the efforts to safeguard our students’ health, who returned to school two weeks ago amidst the Global Coronavirus pandemic.

Every school was presented with sanitizer dispensers, alcohol-based sanitizer refills and surgical face masks sufficient for every child to have three.

Principals, teachers and students of the visited learning institutions expressed their gratitude toward Dr. Douglas.

Dr. Douglas explained that through his foundation the Douglas Global Lifestyle Foundation he will continue to support his constituents and the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

