Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge First Woman To Lead A Political Party In St Kitts Nevis

By: Contributing Editor

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) made history on Sunday, September 13, 2020, by being the first political party in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to elect a woman as its leader.

The Party elected Development and Environmental Consultant Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge, the daughter of former premier of Nevis and national hero, the late Sir. Simeon Daniel as its new leader.

Hodge defeated attorney and MP, Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds by a slim margin.

Daniel-Hodge and the new executive will seek to rebuild their base following the defeat the Party suffered in the recently held Federal elections.

The party lost 3-0.