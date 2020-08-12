Dr Joyelle Clarke officially sworn in as SKNLP Senator

Last Updated on August 12, 2020

By: T. Chapman

The St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party officially announced Dr. Joyelle Clarke as their Senator to serve on the opposition benches in the National Assembly.

In an official ceremony held at Government House, Dr Joyelle Clarke was officially sworn in as St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) senator in the National Assembly.

Hon. Dr. Clarke was accompanied by Opposition Leader Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley and her parents.

Via its Facebook social handle, the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party said:

Hon. Dr. Clarke, who was selected by the SKNLP Executive from amongst 30 other young applicants, is a strong stalwart, youth activist, and environmental advocate.

All three SKNLP representatives, Dr Denzil Douglas, Dr Geoffrey Hanley and Dr Joyelle Clarke will feature at tomorrow’s National Assembly sitting which commenced at 10 (am).