EC$5 Polymer Banknotes in Circulation in St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Dominica

The new EC$5 polymer banknotes are now available in St. St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Dominica.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has issued the new notes to: CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd, Royal Bank of Canada, Republic Bank (EC) Limited and the St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank and to all banks in Dominica.

The ECCB launched its family of polymer notes in May 2019 with the new $50 note which features former Governor of the ECCB, the late Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner. The $100, $20 and $10 were issued subsequently based on stock levels at the commercial banks in the ECCB member countries.

The EC polymer notes are made from a thin, flexible and transparent plastic film. The notes are cleaner as they are more resistant to dirt and moisture; more secure as they are more difficult to counterfeit because polymer allows for the inclusion of advanced security features. The notes are also stronger because they are much more durable than paper and are difficult to tear.

Presently, the EC polymer and paper notes are co-circulating. ECCB advised that, in conducting business one may receive both the EC polymer and paper banknotes.