ELAN Scholarship and Immersion Programme Now Open!

Source: OECS Pressroom

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 — The INTERREG “Linguistic Exchanges and Innovative Learning through Mobility” (ELAN) Project – a French immersion programme, is now open for application.

Scope of the scholarship and immersion programme

The INTERREG ELAN scholarship and immersion programme is a golden opportunity for students of the English-speaking Member States of the OECS who hold the GCSE A level and the CAPE 2. This programme will enable them to access higher education in Martinique or Guadeloupe by improving their ability to master the French language.



In order to enrol a French University or an institution of higher education, students of English-speaking Member States of the OECS are required to have a B2 proficiency in French based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFRL). More selective programmes may even require a C1 level in French. The INTERREG ELAN programme enables students to have a B2 or a C1 level in French, which are accepted to enrol the Université des Antilles in Martinique or in Guadeloupe, or any other institution of higher education. English-speaking students can also benefit from a scholarship of €700 per month which will help to cover expenses (i.e.: accommodation, meals, transportation…) and registration fees. A flat travel allowance is also granted and calculated according to the country of origin and the destination (Martinique or Guadeloupe). The scholarship may be renewed the following year for the duration of the INTERREG ELAN project.

In an effort to reach a wider audience, a pilot project also enables holders of the GCSE A level and the CAPE 2 who have attained an A2, a B1 or an average B2 proficiency in French, to join an immersion programme which aims to improve their ability to master the French language and to facilitate access to higher education.



The INTERREG ELAN project provides English-speaking students with a B1 and an average B2 level in French who wish to apply to very selective programmes with the opportunity to participate in a 5-month immersion programme in Martinique or Guadeloupe, in order to pass the B2/C1 exam and to enrol a French institution of higher education. Students will benefit from a travel allowance and a scholarship of €700 per month for the duration of the immersion programme, as well as the first regular year at the selected university or institution of higher education for the duration of the INTERREG ELAN project.



Students with an A2 proficiency in French can attend classes at the Alliance Française of their home country in order to pass the DELF B1 exam and to join the B2 immersion programme.

To complete the first year successfully and to be enrolled for the second year.

All students who enrol at the Université des Antilles will benefit from reduced registration fees.

For example, students who apply to an undergraduate degree will pay approximately €170 per year instead of €2,770 like National students.



Eligibility criteria

Students who apply to the INTERREG ELAN scholarship must:

Be a citizen of an OECS Member State,

Be a resident of one of the English-speaking OECS Member States,

Be between 18 and 30 years old,

Be at least a holder of the GCSE A level or CAPE 2,

Have at least a B2 proficiency in French based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFRL) and be enrolled at the Université des Antilles (Martinique or Guadeloupe) or any other institution of higher education in Martinique,

Or have a B1 or an average B2 proficiency in French based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFRL) and be selected to participate in the immersion programme at the Université des Antilles, and

Submit a completed application form with the required supporting documents.

Students who apply to the immersion programme must:

Be a resident of one of the English-speaking OECS Member States,

Be between 18 and 30 years old,

Be at least a holder of the GCSE A level or CAPE 2,

Have at least a B2 proficiency in French

Have a motivated intention to pursue studies at the Université des Antilles (Martinique or Guadeloupe) or any other institution of higher education in Martinique

Submit a completed application form with the required supporting documents.

How to apply?

Students with an A2 and a B1/B2 level are required to apply to the immersion programme by downloading and filling out the ELAN Immersion Programme Application Form.

Completed applications must be sent to [email protected] and [email protected] before September 6, 2020.

Applicants who qualify will be invited to a selection interview.