Entrepreneur Launches Mind A Bobble Podcast & Website

Charlestown, Nevis – Tito Chapman, founder of SKN PULSE, a Curation Network and Social Media Advertising Agency, today announced the official launch of “The Mind A Bobble Podcast,” a new, original podcast.

The Mind A Bobble Podcast is designed to share practical, informative tips and tools from the Entrepreneurship Journey to help aspiring entrepreneurs prosper throughout their journey.

The podcast, hosted by Tito, will feature interviews with thought leaders, experts and seasoned entrepreneurs. Listeners can expect to hear Entrepreneurs viewpoints, accomplishments and pointers about how to overcome obstacles in business. In addition, we have a special segment dedicated to delving into the Career path of Professionals.

Tito, who taught Primary School for 5 years, launched SKN PULSE after resigning from the Education sector back in 2014. In 2017, Tito was selected as the first Entrepreneur from Nevis to participate in the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative, a program aimed at honing business skills while gaining experience in the United States at a business entity similar in scope to a fellow’s business model. Just recently SKN PULSE was nominated for the Business Excellence Awards 2021, while it continues to grow despite economic downturns, Tito is expanding his project portfolio.

Now he is dedicating his time and expertise to encouraging and helping other entrepreneurs grow their own businesses and achieve success. Through “Mind A Bobble,” he intends to build a community of like-minded professionals who can share valuable information which would support aspiring and seasoned Entrepreneurs in their quest for success.

“I believe that the time is right for Entrepreneurs to excel. With a down-turn in the economy, the opportunity is ripe to champion the ‘Orange Future’. I am of the believe that the reality of Entrepreneurship must be spoken about. Stories about hurdles, risky moves, painstaking commitments must be shared on the podcast and within the online community to provide hope and inspiration” said Chapman.

The Mind A Bobble podcast currently features 10 episodes with new episodes published regularly. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Radio Public, Pocket Casts Breaker, Google Podcast and on our newly launched website: Mind-A-Podcast.

ABOUT MIND A BOBBLE

Each month there will be a special segment dubbed Chat and Chill, where a Special Guest would be interviewed about their Career Job.

