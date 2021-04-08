EVACUATION DISCUSSIONS BEGIN IN ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Fresh tremors on St Vincent early Thursday, prompted the Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to announce that final arrangements are being made to evacuate northern communities on the island.

Seismologists assert more long-period earthquakes have been recorded. Based on the assessment, this indicates fresh magma is attempting to reach the surface. This could mean that the volcano may move to a more explosive stage.

Over the last few hour, smoke activity at the La Soufriere Volcano Site has also increased.

The alert level remains at Orange.