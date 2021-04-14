Explosion at La Soufriere on Tuesday night

Lightning is visible as eruptions continue at La Soufriere volcano. (GP)

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC) is reporting a “large explosion” which occurred at La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday night.

In a video posted via Facebook, residents in St Vincent said they saw lots of lightning during the event.

The SRC said earlier yesterday the volcano continues to erupt explosively and “accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude”, will continue to occur over the next few days.

The centre also explained why lightning was visible during explosions. Static electricity is built up in the ash column as the fine particle collide and when it is rapidly discharged, lightning occurs.