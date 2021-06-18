Facebook Launches New Independent Artist Program

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Thanks to Facebook, undistributed artists and creators can now easily distribute their music for use on Facebook and Instagram products like Stories, Reels, and anywhere else Facebook offers a music library.

Facebook has partnered with preferred third-party music distribution companies to help you get your music on their platforms, quickly and seamlessly at no cost to you. As a result, you would be able to make your music available to millions of people across Facebook apps and technologies—free of charge—and be the soundtrack to people’s social experiences.

Through Facebook’s partner platforms DistroKid and TuneCore, independent musicians will now be able to directly link their songs into Facebook’s creator tools, and earn money from their usage, while Facebook will also provide data insights to help them track their content performance over time.