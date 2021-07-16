Facebook Launches Soundmojis on Messenger for World Emoji Day

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

In honour of World Emoji Day, which is celebrated on July 17, Facebook is launching Soundmoji for its Messenger app, which will add sound to some of your favorite emoji.

Loredana Crisan, Vice President of Messaging Group, Messenger said in a statement that:

Soundmojis let you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat. From clapping 👏, crickets 🦗, drumroll 🥁 and evil laughter 👻, to audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton. “Ah, the drama of it all.” Facebook

To start using Soundmoji, follow these simple steps:

Access the Messenger app, then start a chat:

– Tap the smiley face to open the expressions menu

– Select the loudspeaker icon

– Preview and send your favorite Soundmoji.



For now, Facebook will offer 27 Soundmoji. This feature comes a few months after Facebook announced its integration with Instagram, although it isn’t possible to use this Soundmoji feature on other social networks.

Lately, Facebook has been working on several new features for its most popular apps, including multi-device support on WhatsApp, Exclusive Friends on Instagram, and now this Soundmoji feature to Messenger.