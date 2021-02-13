Farmer Nappy’s ‘Backyard Jam’ wins 2021 Soca Monarch

By: Staff Writer

Farmer Nappy won the 2021 International Soca Monarch with his song “Backyard Jam”.

The concert took place virtually Friday night, which was the date to be Fantastic Friday, when the competition is normally held.

Even though Carnival 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, some competitions are occurring virtually.

Olatunji placed second with “Drunk History” and Mical Teja and Viking Ding Dong placed third with “Hornin First”.

The 11 competitors who participated were Farmer Nappy, Preedy, Viking Ding Dong and Mical Teja, Trinidad Ghost, Trinidad Killa, Olatunji, Rome, Blaxx, Turner, Aaron Duncan and the lone female Melly Rose.