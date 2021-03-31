Fatal Shooting Incident In Newtown

Police on St. Kitts are investigating a homicide after a male was fatally shot earlier this evening.

The news came in a WhatsApp message from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Wednesday.

The fatal occurred in the area of George Street, Newtown at around 6:00 pm.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim. However, a number of pictures and videos have been circulated across social media platforms with a motionless body on the ground. In one of the videos shared, two persons are seen next to the body while another photo shows a firearm in the victims hand.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear. Up to press time, a statement from the police hasn’t been forthcoming.

More details to follow.