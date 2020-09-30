Fee imposed for quarantine facility at Potworks in Nevis from Oct. 1

Photo caption: Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force making her presentation at the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre Briefing at Long Point on September 28, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 30, 2020) — As of October 01, 2020, nationals and residents returning to Nevis who will be quarantined at the government-sanctioned facility at Potworks will have to pay a fee.

Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force, made the announcement during her presentation at the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre Briefing at Long Point on September 28, 2020.

“Most if not all residents and citizens who are normally resident here and disadvantaged due to the closure of the borders have now returned. A decision has therefore been taken to start collecting a fee for quarantine for the use of Potworks Estates Apartments for quarantine.

“The fee is US$400 for the period of quarantine, and this is to be paid by all categories of applicants. This is in addition to the cost of the test that is taken at the end of the quarantine period or any test that is taken in the event that persons develop symptoms, for example, and this test costs EC$270 which is about US$100… Persons who are 12 years and under will be exempted from paying for the test but all other persons will be required to pay the fee for the test,” she said.

The Nevis COVID-19 Task Force Chair said since the borders opened to allow for the repatriation of persons who were stranded overseas by the closed borders in March, several persons had benefited from not having to pay fees at the official quarantine site at Potworks.

Since repatriation commenced, as of Monday, September 28, 2020, 185 persons had been repatriated over a 151-day period.

Persons seeking information regarding repatriation or those interested in home quarantine, can submit an email to [email protected] stating their query and they will receive a response.

In an invited response, Dr. Nisbett told the Department of Information on September 30, 2020, permission has been given to some applicants wishing to home quarantine.

“Around 20 persons have applied for home quarantine so far. The first set is due to arrive on Nevis on October 02.

“Basically, you have persons who want to be and can afford to be quarantined at home, and also we recognise there are citizens and residents who would prefer to stay in their own homes and can afford the cost associated with doing so. The cost includes private security for 24 hours a day for 14 days and there is an administrative fee of $250 per application,” she said.



END