First batch of prospective teachers on Nevis trained in online teaching

Last Updated on July 14, 2020

Photo caption: Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education, delivering remarks at the opening of the Prospective Teachers Course 2020 at the Jessups Community Centre on July 13, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 13, 2020) – Nineteen young persons selected as part of the cohort of prospective teachers for 2020 will be the first such grouping on Nevis to be trained in the delivery of online instruction.

That’s according to Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer, in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), as she welcomed the candidates during the orientation session of the Prospective Teachers Course 2020, hosted by the Department of Education at the Jessups Community Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

In her address Ms. Claxton informed the prospective teachers that the two-week course is designed enlighten them on some of the best practices in education and introduce them to activities, methodologies and procedures which they can use in the classroom, should they have the opportunity to formally join the teaching force.

“This is indeed an unprecedented time which has led us to make some changes to the delivery of the course and to education in general. As such, in this course we will use mixed modalities to deliver content. You are part of history as you are the first prospective teachers to use online modalities during the training phase,” she said.

Photo caption: Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration delivering remarks at the opening of the Prospective Teachers Course 2020 at the Jessups Community Centre on July 13, 2020

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the NIA praised the candidates for taking up the challenge of possibly becoming responsible for the education of the island’s youths.

“You have taken up the challenge and decided to come to the Prospective Teachers’ Training Course. I am looking forward to seeing a good effort from every one of you, and those of you who are successful, we are looking for good things from you along this career path,” he said.

Photo caption: Participants at the Prospective Teachers Course 2020 at the Jessups Community Center on July 13, 2020

The candidates, who were selected from among more than 60 applicants, will be instructed in topics which include – Microsoft Teams, lesson planning, classroom management, practical teaching and professional etiquette.

A second batch of about 15 applicants are expected to begin their training in early August as they are presently sitting their Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

