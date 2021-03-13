BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 12, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, today, Friday, March 12, handed over five new computer labs to five primary schools in St. Kitts that will enhance the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the classroom.

The five schools that benefited from this generous contribution by Ross University were the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, Estridge Primary, Violet Petty Primary, Sandy Point Primary, and the Newton Ground Primary School.

Brief ceremonies were held at each school today to symbolically cut the ribbons and hand over the computer labs.

The ceremonies were attended by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge, and Dean of the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Sean Callanan.

While delivering remarks at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, Dr. Callanan said that Ross University recognises the importance of access to education and its link to the development of the Federation.

Dean Callahan told the students that, “There are many things that help you succeed in the world. Your parents and your wonderful teachers believe it or not also help you succeed. But also, what helps you to succeed is your access to education and not everyone in the world has access to education. Access to education is very much dependent on governments, very much dependent on what they can put in place and here in this country they have been doing a wonderful job in enhancing your educational experience so that you are ready to take on the world over time. And so, we were delighted in 2016 when we did get the opportunity to partner and help empower the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to a better education.”

The Honourable Jonel Powell noted that Ross University has long been a responsible corporate partner here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He added, “This partnership…with Ross University is one that we’re very appreciative of especially at this time where we are not just facing local but indeed international challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that resources are scarce, however, Ross University has stuck to its commitment to partner with the Ministry of Education and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and this morning we are able to bring online five computer labs in five primary schools across St. Kitts.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Harris said through this initiative, Ross University has effectively brought the knowledge of the world to the fingertips of the nation’s children.

“Today’s contribution and donation of computer labs to five schools will ensure that we empower our students to be able to contribute and to become beneficiaries of the stronger and safer future. I want therefore to thank the Dean on behalf of all of us in St. Kitts and Nevis for the constructive role that Ross University and all of its affiliated entities have been playing in the socio-economic life of the country. Thank you for also recognizing that part of the giving back to society is dictated by the quality of the corporate social responsibility which we see depicted in one way here through your efforts to assist in the digitalization of our curriculum development in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Prime Minister Harris said.

In addition to the five recipient schools today, Ross University had previously upgraded or delivered brand new computer labs to five other schools on the island.

-30-