Flags to Fly Half-Mast in Tribute to the Late President Moïse

By: Tito Chapman

In tribute to the late President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse, the CARICOM Standard is being flown at half-mast at the CARICOM Secretariat today on the directive of CARICOM Heads of Government, at their Special Emergency Session on Wednesday.

The CARICOM Heads at their Special Session decided that the Member States of the Caribbean Community and the CARICOM Secretariat will fly their national flags and the CARICOM Standard at half-mast for three days beginning immediately, as well as on the day of the funeral.





President Moise was assassinated at his private residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning. His wife, the First Lady, Her Excellency Martine Moise, was gravely wounded in the attack.