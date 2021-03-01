Foreign Minister Brantley thanks Government and people of India for shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Foreign Minister Brantley thanks Government and people of India for shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Photo caption (l-r): His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to St. Kitts and Nevis and Ambassador of India to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Foreign Affairs Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport on March 01, 2021 for the arrival of 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the government of India

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 01, 2021) – – Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Foreign Affairs Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, has extended gratitude to the Government and people of India for the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in the federation on Monday, March 01, 2021.

“We welcome this diplomatic success in strengthening our bilateral relations with India. India has demonstrated in a tangible way its commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This donation of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines is a humanitarian effort which is unsurpassed in its generosity. We thank Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, his government and the people of India for their commitment to strengthening and deepening the relationship between our two countries,” Mr. Brantley told the Department of Information.

Photo caption: Some of the 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated to St. Kitts and Nevis by the government of India being offloaded at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport on March 01, 2021

Mr. Brantley, who was present at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport for the arrival of the vaccines on Monday, also thanked His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to St. Kitts and Nevis and Ambassador of India to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), for his efforts in getting the vaccines to the federation in a timely manner.

During the brief ceremony at the R.L. Bradshaw International Airport, H.E. Dr. Srinivasa said being able to assist its ally nation occupies a very special place in India’s foreign policy.

“It is in times such as these emergency situations that the real friends come out, and I must say this day really marks a special milestone in our bilateral relationship,” he said.

The donation of 20,000 doses of Covishield vaccine- the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India- is the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis.

END



Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.

